Tyshchenko received suspicion over events in Dnipro - SBI. PHOTO

The Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The conflict in Dnipro

Allegedly, on 20 June 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

Read more: Yermak: Tyshchenko’s behavior is incompatible with status of People’s Deputy

Motion for a preventive measure

It is also reported that the Prosecutor General's Office has approved a motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on the MP.

In addition, in connection with the above-mentioned events, another person who took an active part in the illegal actions was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The measures to identify other persons involved in the criminal offence are ongoing. The investigative actions are ongoing. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name the MP.







Watch more: Beating of "Kraken" volunteer Dmytro Pavlov (Son) by bodyguards of People’s Deputy Tyshchenko in Dnipro: full version of conflict. VIDEO

What does the SBI say?

According to the SBI, MP Mykola Tyshchenko was served a notice of suspicion over the events in Dnipro.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

Watch more: Beating of Kraken volunteer in Dnipro: Tyshchenko claims Pavlov hit investigator during searches of "fraudulent bot farms". VIDEO

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the MP's assistant.