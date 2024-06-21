ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5248 visitors online
News Video War
40 588 213

Beating of "Kraken" volunteer Dmytro Pavlov (Son) by bodyguards of People’s Deputy Tyshchenko in Dnipro: full version of conflict. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the full version of the conflict between MP Mykola Tyshchenko and his security detail with a volunteer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Kraken special unit, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), in Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by journalist Denys Koshelnyk.

See also Censor.NET: Beating of Kraken volunteer in Dnipro: Tishchenko claims Pavlov hit investigator during searches of 'fraudulent bot farms'. VIDEO

Author: 

Dnipro (660) conflict (108) Mykola Tyschenko (39)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 