Yermak: Tyshchenko’s behavior is incompatible with status of People’s Deputy

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, commented on the conflict in Dnipro involving People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko.

"I watched a video of the conflict between People's Deputy Tyshchenko and a military man. There is nothing to talk about here. The behavior of the People's Deputy is absolutely shameful. There are no excuses for it. Law enforcement agencies definitely have something to respond to," Yermak wrote.

The head of the PO also said that he had known Tyshchenko for a long time, but did not maintain relations with him now.

"Yes, I have known Tyshchenko for a long time. Indeed, I baptized his son. But that was many years ago. I have not accepted his actions for a long time and do not understand them. Therefore, I do not maintain any relations with him," Yermak explained.

He also noted that everyone should be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their positions

"Such behavior of Tyshchenko is incompatible with the status of a People`s Deputy. If someone has forgotten that everyone must be held accountable for their inadequate actions, regardless of their positions or surnames, I advise them to remember this," the head of the PO emphasized.

Conflict in Dnipro involving People's Deputy Tyshchenko

On June 20, there was a clash on Yavornytskoho Avenue in the center of Dnipro between a group of people in uniforms and balaclavas and a man in civilian clothes.

Social media reported that the man in civilian clothes was Dmytro (Son) Pavlov, a resident of Dnipro who fought in the Kraken special forces. Telegram channels also claimed that he was attacked by the bodyguards of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko.

The police opened two criminal proceedings under the article on intentional light bodily harm and the article on illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction.

Tyshchenko said that Pavlov allegedly hit the investigator during searches of "fraudulent bot farms.

