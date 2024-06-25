Police officer involved in incident with ex-serviceman and MP Tyshchenko’s bodyguards in Dnipro was dismissed from service - media

The Kyiv police dismissed its officer involved in a clash between the security of MP Mykola Tyshchenko and a volunteer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Kraken special unit, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), in Dnipro.

This was stated by Anna Strashok, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Kyiv City National Police, in a commentary to Suspilne.

Earlier, Strashok confirmed the information that the man wearing the vest with the inscription "Police" in the video of the incident that took place in Dnipro between ex-Kraken soldier Dmitry Pavlov and the bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko was a Kyiv police officer.

According to her, the police officer was on a business trip to Dnipro , where he took part in investigative activities.

"Upon their (investigative actions - ed.) completion, the law enforcement officer left the premises and witnessed conflict situations between citizens. Later, a man approached him about a crime committed against his acquaintance, whose phone had been taken away. The police officer intervened in the incident," said Strashok.

According to her, the investigative actions in which the law enforcement officer took part had nothing to do with the activists and public figures who were in the same place and participated in the incident.

She noted that an internal investigation had been ordered to establish the legality of the police officer's actions.

When asked how the Kyiv police officer ended up in Dnipro, the law enforcement officer said that if the pre-trial investigation is carried out by Kyiv police officers, they can be on a business trip to any city in the country if necessary.

According to media reports, this is a National Police officer, Bohdan Pysarenko.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the MP's assistant.

