Tyshchenko smashed not one, but two phones during search

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had smashed two of his phones when law enforcement officers came to his home to serve him with a notice of suspicion.

This was stated by the prosecutor during a court hearing on the election of a preventive measure against the deputy in the Pecherskyi District Court, Ukrinform wrotes, Censor.NET reports.

The prosecution stated that Tyshchenko destroyed two of his cell phones during the serving of the suspicion. The prosecutor asked to attach a video of the deputy smashing his gadgets on the table to the case file.

"He hits the phone against a stone table. Thus, first damaging it and then destroying it. First, it was one phone, and then another. After he hit it once, he broke it almost in half, and then threw it on the floor and on the table," the prosecutor said.

It is also reported that the prosecutor asked the court to grant the prosecutor's request to impose a preventive measure on Tyshchenko and to oblige him to surrender his passports for traveling abroad and not to leave his place of residence without the permission of the investigation.

As a reminder, today, June 25, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a preventive measure for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawfully imprisoning a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son).

In the morning, the People's Deputy was notified of suspicion.

Earlier, a video with a fragment of procedural actions during a search at the home of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko was published online. The footage shows the deputy destroying his phone in order not to provide it as material evidence.

