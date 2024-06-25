Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing measure of restraint for Tyshchenko

Currently, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a preventive measure for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawfully imprisoning a former serviceman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, investigating judge Oleksii Sokolov is considering the prosecutor's request for a preventive measure.

Tyshchenko and his defense are present at the court session.

On June 20, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked and illegally detained the former military officer, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the deputy's assistant.

On June 25, the People's Deputy was notified of suspicion.