Woman and 14-year-old son set fire to two Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in Kyiv: they were working on the order of Russian special services - National Police. PHOTOS

A 48-year-old resident of Chernihiv region, together with her 14-year-old son, was involved in the arson of two military vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Pajero, in the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

As noted, the 48-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son arrived in the capital for "additional income" at the request of the Russian special services.

The car arson crimes took place over several days in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Cars were burned at night

"The accomplices received the instruction to set fire to the vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via a telegram channel. For this, the customer promised them a monetary reward in exchange for a confirming video of the completed task. To implement their criminal intentions, the relatives arrived in Kyiv and stayed in a hostel. During the day, they tracked the cars they needed, and at night, using an incendiary mixture, they committed two arsons," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found that two vehicles belonging to the military - a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Pajero - were damaged as a result of an arson attack.

What is the threat?

The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and her minor son was placed in the Centre for Social Support and Rehabilitation of Children until a measure of restraint is imposed on both of them.

They were served a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction of property committed by arson (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code). The offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

