Putin: We did not plan to assault Kyiv in 2022. It was peace enforcement operation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that Russian troops allegedly did not intend to assault Kyiv in March 2022, but simply wanted to "force Ukraine to peace."

He said this during a speech to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"In March 2022, Russian troops were near Kyiv, but there was no talk of assaulting the capital of Ukraine," the dictator said.

Putin says that in this way he wanted to push Ukraine to peace talks.

"There was no political decision to assault a city of three million people, it was peace enforcement operation," the Kremlin leader added.

Russian offensive

Russian troops entered the Kyiv region from the north on February 24, 2022, by landing at the Antonov cargo airport in Hostomel, 25 kilometers from Kyiv.

The occupiers planned to "take the capital in three days." However, on April 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the ruscists out of the region, as well as from Chernihiv and Sumy regions. And they continue to hold back the enemy in other areas.