UAV operators hunt down occupiers in bushes who survived IFV-2 mine hit near Ivanivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the "Hora" group of the 43rd SMB eliminated the occupiers who survived after a BMP-2 had hit anti-tank mines near Ivanivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on the social network shows at least five enemy infantrymen jumping out of a burning armoured vehicle. They were eliminated with the help of drones.

"Isn't this a masterpiece! The assault group of Russians is heading straight to hell," the soldiers wrote in the post.

