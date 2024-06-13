Kyiv prosecutor seized UAH 4.2 million, which was recognized as material evidence - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO
The prosecutor of one of Kyiv's district prosecutor's offices took possession of UAH 4.2 million, which was recognised as material evidence.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
He seized the money during a search and kept it in his office.
He was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office in a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Prosecutors requested a measure of restraint in the form of arrest with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 4.2 million. Instead, the court ruled to impose a personal recognizance on him. The prosecutor's office will appeal this decision.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password