SSU: Three militants-traitors, who participated in attempted breakthrough of occupiers to Pokrovsk and Siversk, are sentenced to 15 years

The Security Service collected evidence against three traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front, which resulted in real prison terms for them.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, in the spring of this year, Ukrainian defenders captured the samples during enemy breakthrough attempts at the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions.



The investigation found that two of the convicts are residents of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, they joined the 9th Marine Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. There they were appointed as riflemen. After a short course of combat training, the traitors were sent to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka. In addition, the enemy's accomplices were setting up fortifications for the ruscists on the front line. Subsequently, the perpetrators were transferred to the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian occupation groups, where they were captured.

See more: SSU seizes assets worth over UAH 1bn of former MP Yankovsky, who was Yanukovych’s confidant. PHOTOS

Another traitor is from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, who joined the 2nd Army Corps of the aggressor country in early February 2022. As part of the enemy troops, he participated in the capture of Popasna in the Luhansk region, and then stormed the village of Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction. There, he and other ruscists tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders, but were captured during a firefight.



Based on the evidence provided by the SBU investigators, the court found the militants guilty under Art. 1, 2 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 7 of Article 111-1 (collaboration) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Based on the materials of the military counterintelligence and SSU investigators, the court sentenced the offenders to 15 years in prison.

Watch more: SSU maritime and air drones strike Russian coastguard base on Lake Donuzlav. VIDEO