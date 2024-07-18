SSU maritime and air drones strike Russian coastguard base on Lake Donuzlav. VIDEO

On the night of Thursday, 18 July, the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Russian invaders' coastguard base on Lake Donuzlav in the temporarily occupied Crimea with sea and air drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources.

According to sources, last night the Russian occupation naval forces conducted exercises to protect the waters of Lake Donuzlav in Crimea.

"Thanks to the SSU drones, these exercises were a failure, as the Russians were unable to defend even their base, let alone the lake area," the source said.

As a result of a combined attack by sea and air drones, the Russian Coast Guard base was damaged and disabled:

headquarters with a control room;

ammunition and equipment depot;

power substation;

technical facilities;

firing positions.

"This is yet another reminder to the enemy that Ukrainian Crimea is turning into a trap for Russians, where they will be systematically killed. Because, as SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk said, "death is the only prospect we can offer the occupiers," an informed source in the Security Service said.

