Former head of Rivne TCR, who is accused of beating soldier, was released from jail on bail of over UAH 450 thousand

The measure of restraint was changed for the former head of the Rivne Regional TCR and SS Serhii Lutsiuk, who is accused of beating a soldier. He was allowed to leave the pre-trial detention center, but he has to post bail in the amount of 454,200 hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Rivne Court of Appeal on Friday, August 2, Censor.NET reports.

The former military officer has been in jail for a year. All previous requests to change the measure of restraint were rejected. However, this time, the panel of judges partially upheld the appeals of Lutsiuk's defense lawyers, canceling the decision to extend his detention.

The former head of the TCR pointed to a "significant deterioration in his health" and also asked to take into account that his eldest son is currently performing tasks in the combat zone, and his younger son is only three years old. In addition, Lutsiuk asked to take into account the fact that he had transferred personal funds in the amount of 300 thousand hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that the prosecutor opposed the satisfaction of the appeals and indicated that the accused would be able to illegally influence witnesses and the victim, obstruct the proceedings, and added that the CPC of Ukraine does not contain a provision to change the preventive measure to a softer one in case of making funds for the needs of the AFU.

Read more: Police search for 5387 men liable for military service in Kyiv due to failure to appear at TCR - media. DOCUMENT

However, the court partially upheld the appeals of Lutsiuk's defense lawyers, canceling the decision to extend his detention. The Court of Appeal imposed a pre-trial restraint on the defendant in the form of UAH 454,200 bail.

Lutsiuk was ordered to fulfill a number of duties:

not to leave the settlement in which he/she lives without the permission of the court;

appear in court upon request;

notify the court of any changes in his place of residence and/or place of work;

refrain from communicating with the victim and another accused, Vitalii Kozachuk;

to give his passport and other documents for leaving and entering Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping.

As a reminder, the former head of the regional territorial center for recruitment and social support, Serhii Lutsiuk, was detained in July 2023. He was found to be in possession of another soldier's phone. This phone contained a video of him beating his subordinate with a bat.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers served another suspicion on Lutsiuk over UAH 46 million in undeclared assets.

Read more: Gaps in current mobilization mechanisms - Zavitnevych about violent actions of TCC in streets