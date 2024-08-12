SSU: Russia’s special services are preparing to staging war crimes against civilians in Kursk region to accuse Ukraine of it

Russian special services want to use the situation in the Kursk region to accuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces of alleged war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the SSU.

"For this purpose, the Russian side creates and spreads various fakes and fake news stories that have nothing to do with reality. Such information and psychological special operations of the enemy are primarily related to the inability to effectively counteract the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SSU said.

Thus, according to the SSU, in the near future, Russian special services may resort to staging crimes, in particular against the civilian population of Kursk region, in order to further accuse the Ukrainian side of committing them.

"The SSU warns that such attempts are futile and will not affect either the offensive actions of the Armed Forces or the opinion of our country's international partners.



After all, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have proved to the whole world that they strictly adhere to the rules and customs of warfare. In particular, both with regard to the treatment of Russian prisoners of war and civilians. Ukrainian soldiers are steadily bringing Ukraine's victory closer. And no enemy psyops will stand in their way," the statement concluded.

