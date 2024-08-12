ENG
Russian T-80BVM tank was captured in Kursk region by SSU and 80th Air Assault Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

On 10 August, soldiers of the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department with the call signs Mehan and Fox, together with scouts of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call signs Jew, Coach and Zhora, captured a new Russian T-803VM tank near the town of Sudzha in Kursk region, with a full tank and full ammunition from the Russian Airborne Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the tank was in a tank ambush, but the ambush was discovered in time. A video in which the soldiers showed their trophy and described the details of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus channel.

