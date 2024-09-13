He adjusted missile strikes on Chernihiv and set fire to "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities: SSU detains FSS agent. PHOTO

A Russian agent was detained in Chernihiv region, who was coordinating missile attacks on Chernihiv and preparing arson attacks on "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

Most of all, the occupiers were interested in the basing points of Ukrainian troops. The Russians planned to use Kh-59 missiles to carry out the attack. The Russian intelligence service also tried to reconnoiter the locations of enterprises that carry out state defence orders.

The FSS remotely recruited a 44-year-old local factory worker who came to the attention of Russian special services because of his anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

Thus, the man was travelling around the area, covertly recording the location of the Defence Forces.

"He sent the information he received via messenger to his Russian supervisor through a specially created chatbot administered by the FSS. In addition, the agent was "hunting" for railway relay cabinets in the region. It was documented that the suspect used a flammable mixture to set fire to technological equipment near the main line," the statement said.

The SSU detained the agent as he was preparing to commit new arson attacks on the railway. During the searches, the SSU seized eight combat grenades, ammunition of various calibres and a phone with evidence of subversive activities in favour of Russia.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law).

The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant for illegal handling of weapons and ammunition is also being resolved.

The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

