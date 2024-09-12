5 cars of AFU were burned in three districts of Kyiv: five henchmen of Russian special services were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained five more accomplices of Russian special services in Kyiv who had committed arson attacks in the capital. The main "targets" of the defendants were off-road vehicles and minibuses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Offenders left provocative leaflets near the destroyed cars

On the instructions of the racists, the perpetrators set fire to five official vehicles of Ukrainian defenders in three districts of the city. Next to the damaged vehicles, the perpetrators left provocative leaflets aimed at discrediting the Defence Forces.

In this way, the enemy hoped to undermine the socio-political situation in the capital region by carrying out arson attacks for money from Russia under the guise of the "work" of the allegedly anti-Ukrainian underground.

Fulfilling orders from Russia

The investigation revealed that the criminals acted in two groups of two, with one person working independently. They are residents of Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions aged 21 to 29. The offenders came to Kyiv to work.

While searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels, the young men were approached by representatives of the Russian special services and offered cooperation.

Under the instructions of the occupiers, the defendants first found potential targets and sent the relevant photos to their Russian handlers for approval.

They would then arrive at the military vehicles' parking areas, set them on fire with a flammable mixture, and record the fire on their own phones for "reporting" to the aggressor.

After that, they hoped to receive a reward from the occupiers, but they never saw the promised money.

Detention of enemy associates

The SSU and the National Police detained all the defendants in hot pursuit in different districts of Kyiv. Arson tools, homemade anti-Ukrainian leaflets, and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized from them.

The SSU investigators served the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The offenders are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

