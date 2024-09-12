In Ternopil region TCR employee was detained for selling humanitarian vehicles for Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Law enforcers exposed a 46-year-old serviceman of the district territorial centre for recruitment and social support of Ternopil region on selling vehicles imported from abroad as charity aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

According to the investigation, the suspect sold vehicles imported to Ukraine through charitable foundations, which he was supposed to donate to military formations.

It was established that he found "clients" among the military and offered to buy an "Opel Frontera", a "Jeep Grand Cherokee" and a "Nissan X-Trail" for USD 13,200. He kept these humanitarian vehicles on the territory of the TCR.

Law enforcers documented the criminal activity of the serviceman and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

A 46-year-old serviceman of the district territorial centre for recruitment and social support was served a notice of charges under Part 3 of Art. 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sale of humanitarian aid goods for profit, committed in a significant amount during martial law).





Prosecutors have now filed a motion with the court to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

The sanction of the article provides for 5 to 7 years in prison with a three-year deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities and confiscation of property.

