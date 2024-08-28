ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4429 visitors online
News Photo Grafters
16 442 35

Deputy head of Bucha TCR exposed for UAH 100,000 bribe - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Law enforcers detained the deputy head of the Bucha TCR and SS in Kyiv region on bribery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

заступник начальника Бучанського ТЦК затриманий на хвбврі

According to the investigation, the military officer assisted in obtaining certificates from the TCR and the SS to register 16 vehicles under the legal entity, for which he was to receive almost UAH 100 thousand.

The suspect was detained after receiving the last part of the bribe - USD 1400.

заступник начальника Бучанського ТЦК затриманий на хвбврі

The official was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving bribe.

Read more: Case of former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy Heilo: HACC imposes preventive measures on two more suspects

Author: 

bribe (340) Bucha (188) TCR and SS (255)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 