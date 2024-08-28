Deputy head of Bucha TCR exposed for UAH 100,000 bribe - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Law enforcers detained the deputy head of the Bucha TCR and SS in Kyiv region on bribery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

According to the investigation, the military officer assisted in obtaining certificates from the TCR and the SS to register 16 vehicles under the legal entity, for which he was to receive almost UAH 100 thousand.

The suspect was detained after receiving the last part of the bribe - USD 1400.

The official was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving bribe.

