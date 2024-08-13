Case of former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy Heilo: HACC imposes preventive measures on two more suspects

On Tuesday, August 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial restraints on two more defendants in the case of a $500,000 bribe by former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo.

This is reported by the HACC press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on August 12, the HACC investigating judge partially granted the petition of the NABU detective and applied a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest to one of the suspects in the Heilo case, a former head of a state-owned enterprise.

Another suspect, the manager of the LLC, was imposed a custody as a measure of restraint with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court remanded Deputy Energy Minister Heilo, detained on bribery, in custody with possibility of UAH 25 million bail

Both suspects have been ordered to serve two months' imprisonment.

Reference

Pursuant to Article 62(1) of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved by law and established by a court verdict of guilty.

The case of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo

On 12 August, it was reported that Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo was detained for taking a $500,000 bribe.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of deputy minister.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy said that Heilo was exposed with the assistance of the minister.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Serhii Pylypchuk, an authorised person of Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo. His bail was set at UAH 65 million. According to the investigation, money was transferred through Pylypchuk.

Watch more: Deputy Energy Minister Helio was detained in Kyiv on $500,000 bribe - SSU and NABU. VIDEO&PHOTOS