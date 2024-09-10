Deputy Head of Ivano-Frankivsk TCR and Head of District Military Commissariat are exposed for bribery - Strategic Investigations Department of National Police. PHOTOS

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and investigators of the Regional Police Investigation Department simultaneously detained three officials of territorial centers for recruitment and social support involved in corruption schemes.

This was reported by Censor.NET

What is known about the detainees?

For example, the deputy head of the regional TCR was detained near his place of work. In return for $1,000 in "reward", he offered to obtain a code for identification in the Oberih system or military registration documents without hindrance.

"His colleague, the head of the district TCR and SS, also received $1,000 for solving a similar issue, while the deputy commander of the security company of the same recruitment center received more than UAH 18,000. UAH 2,000 for not bringing to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of military registration and $400 for providing an electronic code for identification in the system," the statement said.

All officials have been notified of suspicion.

Precautionary measures for suspects

According to the National Police, the deputy head of the regional TCR and the head of the Regional TCR have been imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to post UAH 242,000 bail each. The motion against the third suspect is being considered.