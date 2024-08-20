SSU: Head of medical commission in Poltava provided fictitious disability for bribes for deferment from mobilization. PHOTO

The SSU eliminated a corruption scheme organised by the head of the inter-district medical and social expert commission in Bakhmut. The official acted in collusion with her accomplices - doctors from medical institutions of several regions. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the medical commission was "evacuated" in its entirety to Poltava.

According to the investigation, the defendant set up a massive sale of fictitious medical documents on her inability to perform military service for health reasons. Such a "document" provided grounds for deferral from conscription.

In particular, the "clients" were issued conclusions about the fictitious existence of disability signed by the head of the MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission) without the actual presence of persons liable for military service and without them having passed a medical examination. Among their clients were residents of Poltava, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa regions and those who had left the temporarily occupied territories. The cost of the "service" was up to 200 thousand UAH for one person.

Law enforcement officers documented the issuance of fake conclusions to more than 40 people. The SSU has initiated an investigation into all these cases to further cancel the fake documents.

The organiser of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official.

