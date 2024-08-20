ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9696 visitors online
News Photo Grafters
6 641 19

SSU: Head of medical commission in Poltava provided fictitious disability for bribes for deferment from mobilization. PHOTO

The SSU eliminated a corruption scheme organised by the head of the inter-district medical and social expert commission in Bakhmut. The official acted in collusion with her accomplices - doctors from medical institutions of several regions. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the medical commission was "evacuated" in its entirety to Poltava.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU in Poltava region.

According to the investigation, the defendant set up a massive sale of fictitious medical documents on her inability to perform military service for health reasons. Such a "document" provided grounds for deferral from conscription.

сбу

In particular, the "clients" were issued conclusions about the fictitious existence of disability signed by the head of the MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission) without the actual presence of persons liable for military service and without them having passed a medical examination. Among their clients were residents of Poltava, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa regions and those who had left the temporarily occupied territories. The cost of the "service" was up to 200 thousand UAH for one person.

голова МСЕК з Полтави затримана на хабарі

Read more: In Zhytomyr region, doctor of MMC demanded $1500 from wounded soldier for confirmation of disability - National Police


голова МСЕК з Полтави затримана на хабарі

Law enforcement officers documented the issuance of fake conclusions to more than 40 people. The SSU has initiated an investigation into all these cases to further cancel the fake documents.

The organiser of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official.

Read more: $11350 for resolving land issue: Zdolbuniv Mayor Sukhliak and two accomplices exposed for bribery - Prosecutor’s Office

Author: 

bribe (341) Poltava (79) Security Service of Ukraine (3091) medics (103)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 