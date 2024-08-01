$11350 for resolving land issue: Zdolbuniv Mayor Sukhliak and two accomplices exposed for bribery - Prosecutor’s Office

Vladyslav Sukhliak, mayor of Zdolbuniv, Rivne region, and two other men were served with a notice of suspicion of bribery. They were trying to resolve the issue of transferring a land plot for long-term lease to an entrepreneur. The official was removed from office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of one of the territorial communities of Rivne region was served a notice of suspicion of receiving an improper advantage in a significant amount (part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and two more men - in aiding and abetting an official who holds a responsible position for committing actions using such a position, as well as in obtaining an undue advantage for themselves and third parties for influencing the decision-making of persons authorized to perform local government functions, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (part. 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





According to the pre-trial investigation, the two men tried to resolve the issue of transferring a land plot for a long-term lease to an entrepreneur. For this purpose, they took USD 11,350 from the client.

The investigation found that USD 10,000 of this amount was intended for the head of the community, and the rest was the "fee" of the accomplices. On July 31, the court imposed a measure of restraint on the official in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The prosecutor's office, disagreeing with this decision, is already preparing an appeal, as prosecutors insisted on keeping him in custody. The court also suspended the man from his position for the next 2 months.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the possible involvement of other persons in the land scheme.

According to ZAXID.NET, they know from their own sources that it is the 41-year-old head of the Zdolbuniv community, Vladyslav Sukhliak.

The sanction of the article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, with confiscation of property.

"On Wednesday, July 31, the Rivne City Court ruled to temporarily suspend Vladyslav Sukhliak, the mayor of Zdolbuniv, from his post on suspicion of bribery. For the period of pre-trial investigation, his duties will be performed by the secretary of the city council, Valentyna Kapitula," ZAXID.NET reports.