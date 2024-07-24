Anti-Corruption Court confiscates unjustified assets worth UAH 7 million belonging to SBI official and his prosecutor wife - SAPO

The HACC ruled that a number of assets belonging to the deputy head of one of the SBI's central office departments and his prosecutor wife were unjustified. The property will be collected to the state revenue.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

On July 24, the High Anti-Corruption Court partially upheld the claim of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office prosecutor to recognize as unjustified assets totaling UAH 7 million acquired by the deputy head of one of the departments of the SBI central office and his prosecutor wife, and to collect them to the state revenue.

The court recognized the claims as unjustified and collected them to the state revenue:

an apartment in Kyiv, acquired in early 2020 for almost UAH 3.8 million and registered in the name of the defendant's grandmother

a parking space purchased in the same period for UAH 0.7 million and registered in the name of the defendant's aunt.

The court also recognized another asset as partially unjustified - an apartment in the capital registered in the name of the defendant's aunt, worth almost UAH 2.8 million at the time of purchase in 2022. In this regard, it was decided to collect from the defendants in favor of the state a part of the value of the partially unjustified asset in the amount of more than UAH 2.5 million.

The court's decision may be appealed to the HACCU within 30 days from the date of its announcement.