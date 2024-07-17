HACC imposes UAH 3 million bail on "servant of people" Zadorozhnii in case of extortion of kickbacks from repair works in Sumy region

On July 17, the investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mykola Zadorozhnii, who was caught extorting a bribe for not interfering with the repair of infrastructure in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SAPO.

The court imposed on the suspect a bail in the amount of UAH 3,028,000 with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations.

The pre-trial investigation established that the People's Deputy demanded 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of the water supply system in Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to obstruct the use of the allocated funds. According to the investigation, the amount of money involved is UAH 3.4 million.

The People's Deputy's actions are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 368 and Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Prosecutors of Prosecutor General’s Office exposed on receiving $177,000 bribe - SAPO. PHOTO