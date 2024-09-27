Monitored movement of units of Defense Forces: agent of Russian Federation was detained in Vinnytsia - SSU. PHOTO

SSU detained an FSB agent working for Russia in the Vinnytsia region. The offender was spying on the movement of the Defence Forces' military equipment towards the frontline.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the enemy's "sights" were on the Armed Forces units moving along the roads of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

According to the investigation, the Russian secret service hoped to track the routes of Ukrainian troop columns in real-time in order to adjust the air strike against them.

To carry out this task, the FSB remotely recruited a 51-year-old paramedic from a medical institution in the Vinnytsia region, who was "chosen" because of his pro-Kremlin activity on Telegram channels.

Read also on Censor.NET: Reconnaissance of geolocations of the Armed Forces headquarters and fortifications: SBU detains Russian agent in Pokrovsk. PHOTO.

On the instructions of the occupiers, their agent drove his car to interregional highways, where he tracked the movement of the Defence Forces.

There is a documented episode when having spotted a military convoy, the defendant "got on its tail" and followed it for almost 100 km. In this way, he tried to establish the route, as well as the number and types of equipment in the convoy.

SSU officers timely exposed the traitor and detained him near his home. Prior to that, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

At the place of detention, a mobile phone was seized from the defendant, which he used to communicate with his FSB "liaison", Sergey Lebedev (better known as blogger Lokhmatyi) from Donetsk.

Read also: SSU detains 17-year-old FSB agent who tried to burn down a shopping center in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO+PHOTO report

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.