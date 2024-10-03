Coordinated strikes on Vinnytsia and Sumy regions: deserter was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was adjusting Russian air strikes in the Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

The offender was a 23-year-old contract soldier of one of Ukraine's military units who had left his place of service without permission in May this year.

The man, looking for quick money on Telegram channels, came to the attention of a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU). The Russian intelligence officer offered the deserter "easy" money in exchange for his cooperation.

"On the instructions of the Russian military intelligence, the defendant monitored the firing positions of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region. Later, the agent was transferred to the Sumy region, where he was supposed to spy on the Defence Forces units."

To carry out an enemy mission, the agent secretly arrived in a city near the border with Russia and rented an apartment for two weeks.

There, the defendant posed as an "officer on duty" and tried to gain the trust of local residents. In this way, he was going to get information about Ukrainian defenders from them "in the dark". The offender also took pictures of military facilities and marked their coordinates on electronic maps for a "report" to his Russian supervisor. The aggressor needed the intelligence information to prepare attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces using guided aerial bombs, combat drones, and missile weapons.

The SSU Military Counterintelligence exposed the agent in advance and took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops. After documenting the criminal actions, the offender was detained. He was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 4 of Art. 408 (desertion committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The complex operation was conducted by the SSU under the procedural supervision of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.

