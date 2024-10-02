SSU: University lecturer adjusted Russian strikes on Kharkiv

A university lecturer who was adjusting Russian missile strikes on the city was detained in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The Russian special service remotely recruited the woman in the summer of 2024.

She walked around Kharkiv and the surrounding areas of the city, where she tried to identify the location of fortifications and strongholds of the Defense Forces.

"She paid special attention to the places of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces. The informant also monitored the routes of military convoys towards the front line. The suspect sent the information she received in an anonymous chat to her Russian handler. In the "report", the woman marked the coordinates of military facilities on Google maps and added a text description to them," the statement said.

See more: Four people who set fire to military vehicles were detained in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained the woman in her home and seized her cell phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Thus, she was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

See more: They spied for air defense and set fire to facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia": Spouses of FSB agents were detained in Dnipro - SSU. PHOTO