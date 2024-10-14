They set fire to relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia by RF order: group of teenagers detained in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized a group of arsonists who were destroying relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia in the Chernihiv region on the RF order.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU and the National Police.

According to the investigation, the ruscists acted through a 15-year-old resident of the Nizhyn district. The young man was actively looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, so he came to the attention of the Russian special services.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant involved two classmates and another minor acquaintance in subversive activities.

It is noted that in order to carry out hostile tasks, the teenagers first established the geolocation of railway equipment and then set it on fire using a flammable mixture.

In doing so, they damaged a relay cabinet responsible for the safe movement of trains on a strategically important section of the railway.

Law enforcement officers detained all four arsonists in hot pursuit, and instead of money from Russia, they face life imprisonment.

Based on the evidence obtained, SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law).

The offenders are in custody.



