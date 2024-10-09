About 300 military and volunteer vehicles have been burned since beginning of year

The Verkhovna Rada is proposed to increase criminal liability for setting fire to the cars of military and volunteers.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"From the information contained in open sources, I found out that law enforcement agencies have recorded 266 cases of arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles since the beginning of the year. In total, about 300 cars were damaged in different regions of Ukraine. I believe that attacks on military personnel are not only an attack on the health and property of an individual but also on the order of government, the fundamental principles of the existence of any state, especially during martial law," he said in a statement.

Lubinets sent an initiative letter to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with proposed legislative changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Man who set fire to car of AFU serviceman on order was detained in Sumy. PHOTOS

Thus, the Ombudsman proposes to introduce a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family in connection with the performance of his official duty.

As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada has prepared and submitted for registration a draft law that would increase liability for arson of military vehicles.

See more: Two men who set fire to military vehicle in Bila Tserkva are detained - National Police. PHOTOS