Man who set fire to car of AFU serviceman on order was detained in Sumy. PHOTOS
Law enforcers detained a 44-year-old resident of Sumy suspected of setting fire to the vehicle of an Armed Forces serviceman.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the 44-year-old man, while looking for a job on Telegram, agreed to the customer's offer to set fire to the cars of military personnel for a monetary reward
On the night of 2 October 2024, the suspect set fire to the car of an Armed Forces serviceman parked in the courtyard of a high-rise building in Sumy using a flammable mixture.
The prosecutor's office noted that the car burned to the ground, and the fire spread to neighbouring vehicles, damaging two more civilian cars.
The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail, the prosecutor's office added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password