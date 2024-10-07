Man who set fire to car of AFU serviceman on order was detained in Sumy. PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained a 44-year-old resident of Sumy suspected of setting fire to the vehicle of an Armed Forces serviceman.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the 44-year-old man, while looking for a job on Telegram, agreed to the customer's offer to set fire to the cars of military personnel for a monetary reward

On the night of 2 October 2024, the suspect set fire to the car of an Armed Forces serviceman parked in the courtyard of a high-rise building in Sumy using a flammable mixture.

See more: They spied for air defense and set fire to facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia": Spouses of FSB agents were detained in Dnipro - SSU. PHOTO

The prosecutor's office noted that the car burned to the ground, and the fire spread to neighbouring vehicles, damaging two more civilian cars.

The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail, the prosecutor's office added.





See more: He set fire to vehicles of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Red Cross: Man was detained in Zakarpattia region who acted on order of Russian special services. PHOTOS