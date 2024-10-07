Two men who set fire to military vehicle in Bila Tserkva are detained - National Police. PHOTOS

Police in Kyiv region served a notice of suspicion to two criminals who set fire to a serviceman's car.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, in September this year, a resident of Bila Tserkva performed a "special task" commissioned by the aggressor state and set fire to a car belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a promised reward. He involved his friend in the "work". They could spend the next 10 years behind bars.

What did the investigation find?

Law enforcers established that in search of quick money, the 42-year-old man agreed to the offer of a Russian representative via a telegram channel. The enemy promised to pay generously for the criminal actions. Having found a car, the offender involved a resident of the Donetsk region as a contractor.

"The latter set fire to the front of the Volkswagen with a flammable liquid and filmed the incident on his phone as proof of the work he had done. The incident occurred at night during the curfew, for which the law still does not provide for liability," the statement said.

The offenders did not receive any money

According to law enforcement, the offenders never received the promised money from the customer. The police detained them in accordance with the law. The criminal activity of the men was exposed by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kyiv Region Police, patrol police officers jointly with the SSU in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

What does he face up to?

Police investigators under the procedural supervision of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office served the 42-year-old suspect a notice of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The two offenders were also served a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction of property by arson (Part 2 Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The men face up to 10 years in prison.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 17-year-old teenagers set fire to two military vehicles in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. It was also noted that four arsonists of military vehicles were detained in Kyiv.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 260 cases of arson attacks on the vehicles of military personnel and volunteers have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

Earlier, the National Police reported that enemy special services offered Ukrainians from $600 to several thousand dollars for setting fire to military vehicles, but none of the arsonists received the promised money. It was also reported that out of more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles, a quarter were committed by minors.