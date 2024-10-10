Five arsonists of military vehicles and "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities were detained in Odesa and Kyiv region - SSU. PHOTOS

Another five criminals who set fire to vehicles of the Defence Forces and "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities on the orders of Russia were detained in Odesa and Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that they were looking for "easy money" and were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels. They did not receive the promised funds.

Detention in the Kyiv region

Two men who set fire to a relay cabinet of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were detained in Kyiv region.

"One of them is a repeat offender from Luhansk region who previously served a sentence for drug trafficking and hooliganism. He involved a 16-year-old accomplice, a student of a technical school, in subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country. Later, they were preparing to continue a series of arsons at railway facilities to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces," the statement said.

Detention in Odesa

Three locals were detained for setting fire to a military minibus and signalling equipment on a railway track near the regional centre. They were detained while preparing to commit another arson attack.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law).

The criminal actions of the two Odesa arsonists were additionally classified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Arson attacks on military vehicles

Earlier it was reported that the Rada had prepared and submitted for registration a draft law that would increase liability for arson of military vehicles.

It is known that about 300 vehicles of the military and volunteers have been burned since the beginning of the year.

