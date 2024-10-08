Head of Interdistrict MSEC in Kyiv region, who assisted evaders in obtaining disability group, will be brought to trial. PHOTOS

The head of the interregional medical and social expert commission in Kyiv region assisted citizens in evading military service during mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police.

Fictitious disability for persons liable for military service

As noted, knowing for certain that there were no objective grounds for the men to receive a disability group, the official entered fictitious information about their illnesses into official documents. On their basis, the commission made decisions on granting the disability group to the men. This served as a basis for deferring mobilisation and subsequent departure abroad.

According to law enforcement officials, during the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than $25,000, 1,600 euros, copies of medical documents, etc. In September, this official was notified of suspicion.









Under the procedural supervision of the Bila Tserkva Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region, the indictment against the head of the inter-district MSEC was sent to court.

As a reminder, on 5 October, the SBI reported that the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.