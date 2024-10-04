SBI: $6 million in cash is found during searches of Krupa, head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The head of a medico-social expert commission (MSEC) and her son, an official of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi, were caught on illegal enrichment.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, searches were conducted as part of an investigation into the unlawful issuance of disability certificates to men trying to avoid mobilisation.

"In the office of the head of the MSEC, we found USD 100,000, a number of medical documents that may be forged, and lists of 'evaders' with names and fictitious diagnoses.

In addition, USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, over UAH 5 million, branded jewellery and valuables were seized from the officials' homes. The law enforcement also seized documents indicating the illegal activities of the officials and their money laundering through various business projects. As a result of the authorised searches, almost USD 6 million was found in cash alone," the statement said.

During the investigation, the official tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million US dollars out the window.

It was established that the officials' families own considerable wealth.

"They own 30 properties in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Kyiv, 9 luxury cars, corporate rights worth UAH 48 million, and a hotel and restaurant complex of almost 3,000 sq m in a park in Khmelnytskyi. Abroad, they own real estate in Austria, Spain and Turkey. The family has also "accumulated" almost USD 2.3 million in foreign currency accounts," the PGO noted.

They did not include any of this in their declarations.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale, legalisation of the proceeds of crime, declaration of false information and illicit enrichment (Article 190(5), Article 209(2), Article 366-2, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is currently being resolved.

According to the SBI, the search revealed USD 6 million in cash alone in various currencies.

This includes almost USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and valuables.

"Law enforcement officers found the money in the apartment in almost every corner - in wardrobes, drawers, niches. They also seized documents confirming the illegal activities of the officials and their money laundering through various business projects," the Bureau said.

Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa and her son Oleksandr.

Tetiana Krupa

Kateryna Herasimuk, a spokeswoman for the SBI's Khmelnytskyi Territorial Office, said Krupa had not yet been served with a notice of suspicion. This process can take from several days to several weeks.

It is known that Tetiana Krupa is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional medical examination center since 2008.

















