He defrauded mother of fallen serviceman of UAH 1 million: Fraudster was exposed in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS

In the Kirovohrad region, a man who fraudulently seized payments to the family of a fallen Ukrainian defender was exposed.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the mother of an Armed Forces serviceman who defended Marinka and died in December 2022 began receiving payments related to the loss of her son. The detainee took advantage of the woman's vulnerable state and convinced her that he had accelerated state payments and that she needed to provide part of the money to help the army. In this way, he took possession of the victim's money in the amount of over UAH 1 million.

It is reported that the man was detained while receiving another part of the funds - UAH 300 thousand. They were found in his car.

The issue of serving the detainee a notice of suspicion of fraud on a large scale (Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad region, the operational support is provided by the Regional Department of Strategic Investigations of the State Bureau of Investigations.

