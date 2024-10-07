Head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa is remanded in custody: bail set at UAH 500 million

The Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

The official is suspected of illicit enrichment. The court remanded her in custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.

Read more: Head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa detained, served with notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Arrest of Krupa, head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain surnames and fictitious diagnoses.

Read more: NACP reveals signs of illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman Denisova for more than UAH 42 million