Head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa detained, served with notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre of the State Expertise Bureau of Forensic Expertise was detained and served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment, and nearly USD 6 million in various currencies was seized during searches.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

How much money was found in the possession of the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi?

As noted, the head of the MSEC was found to have $100,000 in her office, medical documents with signs of forgery, as well as lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses.

The SSU seized USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, over UAH 5 million, branded jewellery, as well as documents that may indicate money laundering through various business projects.





"During the investigation, the head of the MSEC tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million US dollars out the window.

The suspect did not include these funds in her annual declarations of a person authorised to perform local government functions," the statement said.

The funds seized during the searches were recognised as material evidence and transferred to the bank for safekeeping.

The prosecutor filed a motion with the court to arrest them.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

The Prosecutor General's Office also notes that the grounds for the acquisition of a large number of real estate objects abroad and in Ukraine, an elite car fleet, corporate rights and accounts abroad with almost USD 2.3 million by the suspects' relatives are being checked.

Earlier, the SBI reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetyana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional medical examination board since 2008.