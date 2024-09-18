NACP reveals signs of illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman Denisova for more than UAH 42 million

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has found signs of illicit enrichment and false declarations worth more than UAH 42 million in former Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova. The National Police launched criminal proceedings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the NACP.

It is noted that after full audits of the declarations for 2022 and 2023, the NACP found signs of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 10 million and signs of false declaration of more than UAH 32.4 million in the actions of the former ombudsman, who was a member of the board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine at the end of 2023.

The audit of the declaration for 2022 also revealed signs of inaccurate information in the amount of over UAH 12.4 million, of which UAH 2.4 million did not reflect the income from which the declarant repaid the loan to the bank and indicated UAH 10 million allegedly received as a loan from a third party. In the declaration for 2023, this financial obligation increased to UAH 20 million.

In addition, based on the results of a full audit of the 2023 declaration, the NACP also found signs of illicit enrichment in connection with the acquisition by the declarant of monetary assets from unconfirmed sources to repay a loan to a bank, the amount of which exceeds her legitimate income by UAH 9.9 million.

