"Mobilized" from occupied Donbas made shootings with Russian military, - Denysova

Mass riots of "mobilized" citizens of Ukraine are increasingly brewing in the occupied Donbas.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Mass riots of Ukrainian citizens illegally mobilized into the Russian army are brewing in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Human rights activists working in ORDLO have learned that men are refusing to become "cannon fodder" en masse.

In this regard, protests are being prepared for "conscripts" and their wives against the "power" of self-proclaimed pseudo-state formations," she said.

Also, according to Denysova, there have already been cases of shootings between forcibly mobilized locals and Russian servicemen.

The "military procurator" of the ORDLO dispersed the dissidents, but this only exacerbated the situation. Forced mobilization in the occupied territories is a violation of Article 51 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. It strictly prohibits the occupying Power from forcing protected persons to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces.

I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine," the ombudsman concluded.

