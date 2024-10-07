UAH 4.4 million was found in possession of Zhytomyr doctor who helped evaders with fake diagnoses - National Police. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers searched the house of a doctor at one of diagnostic centres in Zhytomyr, who is suspected of involvement in a scheme to evade mobilisation of persons liable for military service. During the search, UAH 4.4 million was found and seized from her.

This was reported by Ivanna Siletska, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to her, law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr region conducted the searches as part of an investigation into the activities of a group of doctors who helped people liable for military service avoid mobilisation. Among those involved in the scheme was a doctor who issued fake magnetic resonance imaging reports.

"In particular, the police found out that a number of men of military age had not undergone MRI examinations over the past few years, but their medical records contained such conclusions. All the documents were prepared by a 56-year-old doctor at a diagnostic centre. They became one of the grounds for diagnosing them with a disability-related illness," Siletska said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of $80,000, over 23,000 euros, as well as several hard drives, optical storage media, a laptop, a mobile phone and other alleged evidence of illegal activity.

Preliminary legal classification - Part 3 Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the SBI reported that the head of the MSEC in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

In addition, Censor.NET informed that the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain surnames and fictitious diagnoses.