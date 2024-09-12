ENG
MMC doctor in Dnipropetrovsk region demanded UAH 20 thousand bribe for changing fitness for service category - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

In Dnipro region, a doctor of the military medical examination board was detained for demanding a bribe from a serviceman for changing the fitness for service category.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region.

The investigation established that a senior lieutenant of the medical service demanded UAH 20,000 from a serviceman for being recognized as fit for military service in military support units, TCR, and training centers. At the same time, the suspect warned and emphasized that in case of refusal to provide him with the above-mentioned illegal benefit, the serviceman would be recognized as fit for service.

The doctor was detained while receiving the money. He is charged with extortion and obtaining an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court has now imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the offender.

