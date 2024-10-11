He helped occupiers capture Bakhmut: FSS agent was sentenced to life imprisonment - SSU. PHOTO

A Russian agent who passed on the geolocation of Ukrainian troops to the Russian occupiers during the battle for Bakhmut was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

The Russian special service paid particular attention to the fortifications and routes of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city area.

The enemy needed intelligence to prepare military operations aimed at capturing the district centre.

SSU officers detained the offender in May 2022 during counter-sabotage operations.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a 39-year-old resident of Bakhmut, who came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin "posts" and videos on Telegram channels.

There, he was remotely recruited by an FSS officer, identified by the Security Service.

During the searches, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected by the SSU, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).