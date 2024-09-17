Traitor from Ukroboronprom, who worked for enemy, gets 15 years in prison. PHOTO

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a former employee of the State Concern Ukroboronprom was found guilty of high treason.

The court's verdict

As noted, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

What did the investigation find?

Prosecutors proved in court that in 2022, an employee of a defence company defected to the enemy to fulfil a task of the Russian special services to collect and pass on detailed military information.





"During the defence of the Kyiv region, in the spring of 2022, the convict passed on to the curator, an intermediary of the Russian Ministry of Defence, information about the results of rocket and artillery shelling of the capital and surrounding areas.

After the rocket attacks on Kyiv residential buildings, the man sent photos from the site of the attack, images of damaged structures with the exact address and fragments of the ammunition that struck," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

He spied on the Defence Forces

In addition, he repeatedly provided the enemy with detailed information about the positions, numbers and routes of movement of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as the location of checkpoints, engineering fortifications and weapons depots in the Kyiv region.

Russian representatives used the data to launch new attacks on Ukrainian positions.

It is also recalled that the convict's illegal actions were exposed in early 2023.

He was waiting for the court's verdict in custody. The traitor did not admit his guilt in court.