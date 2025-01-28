ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4651 visitors online
News Video
10 484 50

Patrol policemen try to catch up with horse rider during curfew in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a rider on a horse racing down the street in the dark, with a police car following him.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the chase took place in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region, during the curfew.

Read more: National Police: 300 curfew violators detained on New Year’s Eve

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish administrative liability for violation of martial law requirements

Author: 

curfew (19) horses (2) Patrol police (174) Khmelnytska region (138) Shepetivskyy district (2) Netishyn (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 