Patrol policemen try to catch up with horse rider during curfew in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a rider on a horse racing down the street in the dark, with a police car following him.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the chase took place in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region, during the curfew.
