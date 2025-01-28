150-series Brigades: What’s happening and how to save them? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov talks live about the new brigades of the 2024 formation, what is happening to them at the front, how to solve their problems, how the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy banning the formation of new units is being implemented, and how the experience of the 156th Mechanized Brigade, which is to be trained abroad, is being taken into account.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Drapatyi takes charge of front: What needs to change? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO