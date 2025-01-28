ENG
Body of Russian soldier was blown to pieces after committing suicide. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers filmed another suicide of the occupier. Instead of surrendering and saving his life, the wounded Russian soldier covered the ammunition with his body.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian soldier's suicide was filmed by our fighters and published on the social network.

