Body of Russian soldier was blown to pieces after committing suicide. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers filmed another suicide of the occupier. Instead of surrendering and saving his life, the wounded Russian soldier covered the ammunition with his body.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian soldier's suicide was filmed by our fighters and published on the social network.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password