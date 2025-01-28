Special Forces of DIU destroy 15 enemy vehicles and attack 33 occupiers. VIDEO
Over the past week, the servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed 16 enemy engineering fortifications and damaged 68 more.
Special Forces of DIU successfully destroyed 15 vehicles of the Russian invaders. They destroyed two enemy tactical drones and damaged two communication antennas for the occupiers' UAVs, Censor.NET reports.
The reconnaissance men also hit EW/ELINT/RS equipment - five units were disabled. Confirmed irrecoverable and sanitary losses among the personnel of the army of the aggressor state - 33 invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password