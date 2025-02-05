Zelenskyy held meeting of National Security and Defence Council: There will be several tough sanctions packages. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Programmes to support our people - Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian businesses, issues related to our financial stability. Important reports on financial cleanliness in the country. The heads of the tax service and financial monitoring have recently been replaced, and there are already first results. Results on shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped.



And this applies to oligarchs, officials, MPs, and those who use various funds to actually hide money. Billions of hryvnias. Law enforcement agencies have the relevant materials. Investigations must be objective, regardless of who is breaking the law," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting made a decision on sanctions.

"The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages. We are doing everything we can to support our people, stability and defence of our country," he concluded.

