Ukrainian soldiers shoot assault group of invaders from ambush in village of Kotlyne, Donetsk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers ambushed an assault group of four occupants in the village of Kotlyne in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the successful combat actions of the soldiers were filmed by a drone.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password