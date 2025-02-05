ENG
Ukrainian soldiers shoot assault group of invaders from ambush in village of Kotlyne, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers ambushed an assault group of four occupants in the village of Kotlyne in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the successful combat actions of the soldiers were filmed by a drone.

